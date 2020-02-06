WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Up to $12.08

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.73, but opened at $12.08. WPX Energy shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 6,357,475 shares.

WPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,045,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 44,249 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,457,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,760,000 after buying an additional 616,450 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 212,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 53,613 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.