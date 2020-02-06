Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,294,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,220,704. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.