X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $32,882.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00058266 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,250,747,770 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.