XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 85.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

