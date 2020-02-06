Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.96-3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. Xylem also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.96-3.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Xylem stock traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.97. 216,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,968. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56. Xylem has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $87.70.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

