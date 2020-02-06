Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.96-3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. Xylem also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.96-3.16 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.33.
Xylem stock traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.97. 216,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,968. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56. Xylem has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $87.70.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
