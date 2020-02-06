Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) dropped 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.21, approximately 607,293 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 440,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

YRD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $3.70 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Yirendai currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

The firm has a market cap of $421.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). Yirendai had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yirendai Ltd – will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Yirendai by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yirendai by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the third quarter valued at $760,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yirendai Company Profile (NYSE:YRD)

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

