YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. YRC Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of YRCW stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

