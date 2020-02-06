Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.00. 216,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,283. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

