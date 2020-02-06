Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,605. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

