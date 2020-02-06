Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report sales of $22.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $22.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $95.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $98.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $102.74 million, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $106.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

ACBI has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of ACBI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. 511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 132,764 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 167,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

