Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce $443.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.40 million and the lowest is $442.72 million. Dropbox reported sales of $375.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura raised their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Instinet upgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

DBX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,240,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 1.48. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

In other news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,833 shares of company stock worth $829,285. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dropbox by 5,842.7% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,356 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 1,334.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 905,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,136,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,601,000 after acquiring an additional 863,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.