Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inflarx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.57). Inflarx reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Inflarx will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inflarx.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of IFRX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.34. 134,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,804. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -1.11. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inflarx by 5.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Inflarx by 23.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Inflarx by 2,102.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Inflarx by 78.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

