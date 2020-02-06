Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

PDM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 899,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,367. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

