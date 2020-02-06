Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $764.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post sales of $764.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $766.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $762.23 million. Xilinx reported sales of $828.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 89,048 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 340.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.23. 3,473,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,306. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.