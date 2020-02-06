Zacks: Analysts Expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.48. Cadence Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CADE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. 1,606,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.88. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,979.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $498,120 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,146 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 72,969 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

