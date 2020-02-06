Zacks: Analysts Expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Centurylink reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 712.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 541,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 53,921 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,165,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,370,927. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. Centurylink has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

