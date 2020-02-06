Zacks: Analysts Expect Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Immunomedics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immunomedics.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 74.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,152,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,161,000 after buying an additional 340,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 547,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

