Zacks: Analysts Expect Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Immunomedics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immunomedics.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 74.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,152,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,161,000 after buying an additional 340,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 547,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immunomedics
Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.
