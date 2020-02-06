Zacks: Analysts Expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.72. Jabil posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Jabil stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,695,748.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 11,748 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $463,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,694.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,031 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 268,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 378,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after buying an additional 21,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 160,103 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 394,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

