Zacks: Analysts Set $4.00 Target Price for Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jaguar Health an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAGX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:JAGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $37.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. Research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

