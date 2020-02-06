Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,981. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

