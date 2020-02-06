Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cryolife’s earnings. Cryolife reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryolife will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cryolife.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryolife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

CRY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 78,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. Cryolife has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,045.00, a PEG ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

In other news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $179,097.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,399.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 225,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,837 shares of company stock worth $536,927. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cryolife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,277,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,176,000 after acquiring an additional 76,680 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cryolife by 79.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cryolife by 13.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 257,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the second quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

