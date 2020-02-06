Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. CubeSmart also posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CubeSmart.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. 850,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,483. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

