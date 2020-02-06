Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $657.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will post sales of $657.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $643.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $664.80 million. HB Fuller posted sales of $672.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

FUL stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,234. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. HB Fuller has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 19.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HB Fuller by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in HB Fuller by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

