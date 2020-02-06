Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Hologic reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hologic by 8,695.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,950,000 after purchasing an additional 756,488 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Hologic by 30.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,241,000 after purchasing an additional 299,581 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 281,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 143.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 473,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 278,965 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.95. 1,456,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,580. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.25.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

