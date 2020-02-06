Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MINI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MINI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,339,000 after acquiring an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 338,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

