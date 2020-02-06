Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.69 Million

Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce sales of $271.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.85 million and the highest is $277.00 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million.

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 100,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.