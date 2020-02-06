Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.47%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,310,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,590,000 after purchasing an additional 762,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after purchasing an additional 185,819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

