Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $365.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $361.20 million to $370.70 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $359.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $12.70. 75,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,290. The company has a market capitalization of $276.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.39. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

