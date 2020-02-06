Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Consolidated Water by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Consolidated Water by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $17.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 13.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

