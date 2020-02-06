Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed also posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electromed.

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27. Electromed has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $11.18.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

