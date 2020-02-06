Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.71 Million

Analysts expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post $153.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.42 million. Landec reported sales of $155.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $604.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.07 million to $611.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $629.38 million, with estimates ranging from $619.16 million to $643.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter worth $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter worth $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Landec by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 96,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

