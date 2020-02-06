Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings. NIC reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NIC.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGOV. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NIC by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NIC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in NIC by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NIC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.