Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Hold

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSV. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.90 million, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30.

In related news, COO William Goetz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 129,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,624,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

