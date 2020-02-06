Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Hold

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.82. 3,995,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $6,209,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 215,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $10,704,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,704,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,004,694 shares of company stock valued at $415,232,337.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $85,696,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $38,293,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $10,802,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

