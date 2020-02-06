Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Hold

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LFUS. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.72. 381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,662. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,935 shares of company stock worth $13,328,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Littelfuse by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

