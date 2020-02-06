Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) to Hold

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Servicesource International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Servicesource International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of SREV stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Servicesource International has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $171.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Servicesource International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 53,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Servicesource International (SREV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.