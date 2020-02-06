Zacks Investment Research Lowers Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATSG. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

ATSG opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.00 and a beta of 0.99. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,770 shares of company stock valued at $847,109. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 232,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

