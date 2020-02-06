Zacks Investment Research Lowers CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CONMED exited the fourth quarter on a solid note, with earnings and revenues beating the respective estimates. The company outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Its core unit — General Surgery — continues to drive the top line. Solid international sales growth in recent times remains a positive. Management is also confident of the company’s broad product portfolio. Strong 2020 guidance instills optimism in the stock. It remains focused toward launching new products. CONMED exited the year by raising investment in its sales organization during the fourth quarter as planned, further strengthening the company’s foundation for sustainable near- and long-term revenue and profitability growth. However, the company operates in a highly competitive environment, especially with respect to the General Surgery business.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of CNMD opened at $103.13 on Monday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average is $103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,616,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CONMED by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of CONMED by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

