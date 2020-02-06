Zacks Investment Research Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Strong Sell

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell’s profits declined year over year in fourth-quarter 2019. Adjusted earnings and sales missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The HDPE project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to earnings. It is also on track with its PO/TBA project. The A. Schulman buyout will also generate significant cost synergies. The company is committed to boost shareholders’ returns by leveraging on healthy cash flows. It has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, LyondellBasell is seeing certain challenges in the Intermediates and Derivatives business. It is also exposed to raw material cost pressure. Maintenance turnarounds are also expected to hurt margins in the Olefins & Polyolefins – Americas business.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.79.

LYB traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.06. 696,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,708. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,157,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,066,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

