Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to “Strong-Buy”

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

NASDAQ ETRN traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,678. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $408.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.