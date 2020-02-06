Zacks: Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ORC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 827,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,785. The company has a market cap of $382.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.49. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

