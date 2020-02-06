Zacks: Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Randolph Bancorp an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Randolph Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.72% of Randolph Bancorp worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 2,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.47. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

