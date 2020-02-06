Zacks: SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $1.35 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SenesTech an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 96.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 157,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter worth $115,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter worth $62,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SenesTech stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 324,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,765. SenesTech has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $202.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.77.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 200.80% and a negative net margin of 4,568.52%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

