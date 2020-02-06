Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 315608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

In other news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $343,896.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zayo Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Zayo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ZAYO)

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

