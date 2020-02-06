Zeusshield 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,207.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $382,581.00 and $6,207.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.06 or 0.03106177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00199873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029375 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00131107 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

