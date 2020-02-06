Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.15-8.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.182-8.262 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.16 billion.Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.15 to $8.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.68.

NYSE ZBH traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $159.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,660. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $159.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

