ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Gap Down to $3.40

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.40. ZIOPHARM Oncology shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 193,272 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $736.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.34). Analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $61,251.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $101,892.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 195,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,068 shares of company stock worth $991,405 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 177,060 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

