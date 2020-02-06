Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,659,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 54.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,623,000 after purchasing an additional 184,479 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,612,000 after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.97. 2,206,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $143.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

