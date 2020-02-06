ZumCoin Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $966,903.00 and $3.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

