Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $19.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. First Analysis began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,269.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,537 shares of company stock valued at $842,766. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zuora by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zuora by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.85. Zuora has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

